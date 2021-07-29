Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Earnings results for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Medical Properties Trust last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm earned $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Medical Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Medical Properties Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2367177”.

Analyst Opinion on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.99%. The high price target for MPW is $27.00 and the low price target for MPW is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medical Properties Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.25, Medical Properties Trust has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $20.76. Medical Properties Trust has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Medical Properties Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 71.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Medical Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.89% next year. This indicates that Medical Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

In the past three months, Medical Properties Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.15% of the stock of Medical Properties Trust is held by insiders. 80.05% of the stock of Medical Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW



Earnings for Medical Properties Trust are expected to grow by 6.86% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 22.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Medical Properties Trust is 22.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Medical Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Medical Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here