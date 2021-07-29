worth buying post Earnings results? Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Earnings results for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm earned $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Merck & Co., Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Merck & Co., Inc. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.61%. The high price target for MRK is $105.00 and the low price target for MRK is $76.79. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Merck & Co., Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.47, Merck & Co., Inc. has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Merck & Co., Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 43.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merck & Co., Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.34% next year. This indicates that Merck & Co., Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

In the past three months, Merck & Co., Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,513,456.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by insiders. 71.71% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK



Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 13.13% in the coming year, from $5.56 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 28.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 28.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Merck & Co., Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 7.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

