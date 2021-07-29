may delivered a positive earnings surprise Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Earnings results for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.38.

Meritage Homes last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Meritage Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Meritage Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meritage Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.31%. The high price target for MTH is $135.00 and the low price target for MTH is $100.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Meritage Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.43, Meritage Homes has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $96.63. Meritage Homes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Meritage Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

In the past three months, Meritage Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,246,975.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by insiders. 94.88% of the stock of Meritage Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH



Earnings for Meritage Homes are expected to grow by 14.15% in the coming year, from $14.70 to $16.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 7.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Meritage Homes is 7.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.67. Meritage Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here