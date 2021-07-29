Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Earnings results for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

Methanex last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Methanex has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year. Methanex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Methanex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Methanex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.78%. The high price target for MEOH is $60.00 and the low price target for MEOH is $11.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex has a dividend yield of 0.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Methanex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Methanex will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.73% next year. This indicates that Methanex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

In the past three months, Methanex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Methanex is held by insiders. 65.14% of the stock of Methanex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH



Earnings for Methanex are expected to decrease by -51.44% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Methanex is -28.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Methanex is -28.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Methanex has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

