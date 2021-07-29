Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Earnings results for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.29.

Mettler-Toledo International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has generated $25.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.6. Mettler-Toledo International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Mettler-Toledo International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,065.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.41%. The high price target for MTD is $1,300.00 and the low price target for MTD is $880.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mettler-Toledo International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,065.00, Mettler-Toledo International has a forecasted downside of 28.4% from its current price of $1,487.64. Mettler-Toledo International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International does not currently pay a dividend. Mettler-Toledo International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

In the past three months, Mettler-Toledo International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,125,175.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Mettler-Toledo International is held by insiders. 91.86% of the stock of Mettler-Toledo International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD



Earnings for Mettler-Toledo International are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $31.90 to $34.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Mettler-Toledo International is 54.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Mettler-Toledo International is 54.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a PEG Ratio of 2.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mettler-Toledo International has a P/B Ratio of 123.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

