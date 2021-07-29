How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Earnings results for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

MicroStrategy last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year. MicroStrategy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. MicroStrategy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $437.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.34%. The high price target for MSTR is $920.00 and the low price target for MSTR is $230.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MicroStrategy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $437.50, MicroStrategy has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $646.65. MicroStrategy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy does not currently pay a dividend. MicroStrategy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

In the past three months, MicroStrategy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.85% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.53% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR



Earnings for MicroStrategy are expected to grow by 7.62% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is -52.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is -52.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MicroStrategy has a P/B Ratio of 11.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here