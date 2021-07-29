Nothing seems to bother Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Earnings results for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.87.

Millicom International Cellular last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year. Millicom International Cellular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Millicom International Cellular will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Millicom International Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.53%. The high price target for TIGO is $44.00 and the low price target for TIGO is $42.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Millicom International Cellular has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Millicom International Cellular has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $42.35. Millicom International Cellular has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular does not currently pay a dividend. Millicom International Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

In the past three months, Millicom International Cellular insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.62% of the stock of Millicom International Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO



The P/E ratio of Millicom International Cellular is -23.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Millicom International Cellular is -23.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Millicom International Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here