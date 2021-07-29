Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Earnings results for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.62.

MKS Instruments last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company earned $694 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. MKS Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. MKS Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $215.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.63%. The high price target for MKSI is $285.00 and the low price target for MKSI is $150.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MKS Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $215.56, MKS Instruments has a forecasted upside of 37.6% from its current price of $156.62. MKS Instruments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MKS Instruments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MKS Instruments is 11.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MKS Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.13% next year. This indicates that MKS Instruments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

In the past three months, MKS Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $384,321.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by insiders. 94.73% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI



Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 9.97% in the coming year, from $11.23 to $12.35 per share. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 21.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 21.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. MKS Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

