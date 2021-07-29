Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Earnings results for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Mohawk Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries has generated $8.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Mohawk Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Mohawk Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6767965”.

Analyst Opinion on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.35%. The high price target for MHK is $240.00 and the low price target for MHK is $98.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mohawk Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.36, Mohawk Industries has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $189.91. Mohawk Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Mohawk Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

In the past three months, Mohawk Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,110,000.00 in company stock. 18.90% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.55% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK



Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 10.16% in the coming year, from $13.88 to $15.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 21.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 21.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. Mohawk Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here