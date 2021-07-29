How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Earnings results for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

Molson Coors Beverage last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $3.92 earnings per share over the last year. Molson Coors Beverage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Molson Coors Beverage will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molson Coors Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.26%. The high price target for TAP is $74.00 and the low price target for TAP is $43.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Molson Coors Beverage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.10, Molson Coors Beverage has a forecasted upside of 13.3% from its current price of $49.53. Molson Coors Beverage has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. Molson Coors Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Molson Coors Beverage will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.01% next year. This indicates that Molson Coors Beverage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

In the past three months, Molson Coors Beverage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.26% of the stock of Molson Coors Beverage is held by insiders. 80.99% of the stock of Molson Coors Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP



Earnings for Molson Coors Beverage are expected to grow by 6.46% in the coming year, from $3.87 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Molson Coors Beverage is -14.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Molson Coors Beverage is -14.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Molson Coors Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 2.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molson Coors Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

