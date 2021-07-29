Earnings and Growth Analysis : Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Earnings results for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Monro last issued its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Monro has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.4. Monro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Monro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721510”.

Analyst Opinion on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.82%. The high price target for MNRO is $70.00 and the low price target for MNRO is $44.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Monro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Monro has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $63.61. Monro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monro is 84.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Monro will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.11% next year. This indicates that Monro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

In the past three months, Monro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Monro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO



Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 15.15% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Monro is 62.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Monro is 62.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 38.45. Monro has a PEG Ratio of 2.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monro has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

