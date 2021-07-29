Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Earnings results for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Morningstar last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Morningstar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

There is not enough analysis data for Morningstar.

Dividend Strength: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar has a dividend yield of 0.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Morningstar has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

In the past three months, Morningstar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,122,688.00 in company stock. 45.70% of the stock of Morningstar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 49.44% of the stock of Morningstar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN



The P/E ratio of Morningstar is 41.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Morningstar is 41.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.96. Morningstar has a P/B Ratio of 8.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here