Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Earnings results for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

MorphoSys last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54 million. MorphoSys has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. MorphoSys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. MorphoSys will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MorphoSys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.02%. The high price target for MOR is $59.00 and the low price target for MOR is $13.50. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MorphoSys has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.83, MorphoSys has a forecasted upside of 111.0% from its current price of $13.66. MorphoSys has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys does not currently pay a dividend. MorphoSys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

In the past three months, MorphoSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of MorphoSys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR



Earnings for MorphoSys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.17) per share. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is -8.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MorphoSys is -8.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MorphoSys has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here