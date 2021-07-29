How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Earnings results for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.85.

Mr. Cooper Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $9.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Mr. Cooper Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Mr. Cooper Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6059502”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.27%. The high price target for COOP is $43.00 and the low price target for COOP is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mr. Cooper Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mr. Cooper Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mr. Cooper Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $228,763.00 in company stock. Only 2.17% of the stock of Mr. Cooper Group is held by insiders. 83.21% of the stock of Mr. Cooper Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Mr. Cooper Group are expected to decrease by -27.27% in the coming year, from $7.37 to $5.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Mr. Cooper Group is 3.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Mr. Cooper Group is 3.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Mr. Cooper Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

