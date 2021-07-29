Should you short it before the Earnings result? : MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Earnings results for MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

MSA Safety last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company earned $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. MSA Safety has generated $4.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. MSA Safety has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. MSA Safety will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSA Safety in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $163.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.79%. The high price target for MSA is $165.00 and the low price target for MSA is $162.59. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MSA Safety has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $163.80, MSA Safety has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $162.51. MSA Safety has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

MSA Safety pays a meaningful dividend of 1.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSA Safety has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSA Safety is 39.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSA Safety will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.35% next year. This indicates that MSA Safety will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, MSA Safety insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $114,284.00 in company stock. Only 6.29% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by insiders. 77.76% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 16.74% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $5.44 per share. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 56.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 56.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. MSA Safety has a P/B Ratio of 7.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

