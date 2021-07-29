Nothing seems to bother Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Earnings results for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.73.

Murphy USA last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Murphy USA has generated $13.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Murphy USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Murphy USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Murphy USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.69%. The high price target for MUSA is $165.00 and the low price target for MUSA is $127.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Murphy USA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.00, Murphy USA has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $147.01. Murphy USA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Murphy USA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Murphy USA is 7.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Murphy USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.63% next year. This indicates that Murphy USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

In the past three months, Murphy USA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $184,056.00 in company stock. Only 7.86% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by insiders. 82.92% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA



Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -6.93% in the coming year, from $9.24 to $8.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.83. Murphy USA has a P/B Ratio of 5.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

