Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Myovant Sciences last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. Myovant Sciences has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year. Myovant Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Myovant Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myovant Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.04%. The high price target for MYOV is $32.00 and the low price target for MYOV is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Myovant Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Myovant Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Myovant Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $591,763.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Myovant Sciences is held by insiders. 31.66% of the stock of Myovant Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Myovant Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Myovant Sciences is -7.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Myovant Sciences is -7.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

