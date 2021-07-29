Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Earnings results for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

National Instruments last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.6. National Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. National Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.42%. The high price target for NATI is $50.00 and the low price target for NATI is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Instruments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Instruments is 135.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.31% in the coming year. This indicates that National Instruments may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

In the past three months, National Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of National Instruments is held by insiders. 88.06% of the stock of National Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI



Earnings for National Instruments are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 382.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 382.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.14. National Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

