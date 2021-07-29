Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Earnings results for NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.05.

NewMarket last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. NewMarket has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. NewMarket will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “41908”.

NewMarket pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NewMarket has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, NewMarket insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.80% of the stock of NewMarket is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.43% of the stock of NewMarket is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 13.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 13.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.29. NewMarket has a P/B Ratio of 4.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

