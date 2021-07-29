Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Earnings results for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Nokia last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. Nokia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Nokia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nokia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.16, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.15%. The high price target for NOK is $7.80 and the low price target for NOK is $5.42. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nokia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.16, Nokia has a forecasted upside of 23.1% from its current price of $5.81. Nokia has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia does not currently pay a dividend. Nokia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

In the past three months, Nokia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.46% of the stock of Nokia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nokia (NYSE:NOK



Earnings for Nokia are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Nokia is -13.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nokia has a PEG Ratio of 12.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nokia has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

