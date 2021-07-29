Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Earnings results for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

NovoCure last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm earned $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.0. NovoCure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. NovoCure will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NovoCure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $196.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.74%. The high price target for NVCR is $250.00 and the low price target for NVCR is $142.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NovoCure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $196.00, NovoCure has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $181.92. NovoCure has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure does not currently pay a dividend. NovoCure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

In the past three months, NovoCure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,620,663.00 in company stock. Only 4.57% of the stock of NovoCure is held by insiders. 71.76% of the stock of NovoCure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR



Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow by 425.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is 1,653.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is 1,653.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. NovoCure has a P/B Ratio of 38.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

