Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Earnings results for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

NuVasive last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm earned $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year. NuVasive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. NuVasive will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720558”.

Analyst Opinion on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NuVasive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.61%. The high price target for NUVA is $80.00 and the low price target for NUVA is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive does not currently pay a dividend. NuVasive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

In the past three months, NuVasive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,072,566.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of NuVasive is held by insiders.

Earnings for NuVasive are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of NuVasive is -66.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NuVasive is -66.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NuVasive has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NuVasive has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

