Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Earnings results for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Omnicell last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.4. Omnicell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Omnicell will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.82%. The high price target for OMCL is $188.00 and the low price target for OMCL is $84.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Omnicell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.07, Omnicell has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $148.17. Omnicell has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell does not currently pay a dividend. Omnicell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

In the past three months, Omnicell insiders have sold 85,255.01% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,919.00 in company stock and sold $5,052,163.00 in company stock. Only 2.99% of the stock of Omnicell is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL



Earnings for Omnicell are expected to decrease by -4.31% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicell is 192.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Omnicell is 192.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Omnicell has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicell has a P/B Ratio of 6.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

