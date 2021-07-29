Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Earnings results for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Oshkosh last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Its revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Oshkosh has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Oshkosh will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oshkosh in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.02%. The high price target for OSK is $157.00 and the low price target for OSK is $83.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oshkosh has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.21, Oshkosh has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $121.27. Oshkosh has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh pays a meaningful dividend of 1.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oshkosh has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oshkosh is 26.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oshkosh will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.53% next year. This indicates that Oshkosh will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

In the past three months, Oshkosh insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,805,046.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by insiders. 87.96% of the stock of Oshkosh is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK



Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $6.80 to $8.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 23.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Oshkosh is 23.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.27. Oshkosh has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Oshkosh has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

