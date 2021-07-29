Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Earnings results for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Overstock.com last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Overstock.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Overstock.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9394705”.

Analyst Opinion on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Overstock.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.18%. The high price target for OSTK is $150.00 and the low price target for OSTK is $91.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Overstock.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.67, Overstock.com has a forecasted upside of 52.2% from its current price of $75.35. Overstock.com has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com does not currently pay a dividend. Overstock.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

In the past three months, Overstock.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,223,528.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Overstock.com is held by insiders. 70.49% of the stock of Overstock.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK



Earnings for Overstock.com are expected to grow by 15.15% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Overstock.com is 39.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Overstock.com is 39.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 48.92. Overstock.com has a P/B Ratio of 7.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

