Earnings : What to expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Earnings results for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Owens Corning last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Owens Corning has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Owens Corning will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157724”.

Analyst Opinion on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owens Corning in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.75%. The high price target for OC is $135.00 and the low price target for OC is $61.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Owens Corning has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.69, Owens Corning has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $92.22. Owens Corning has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning pays a meaningful dividend of 1.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens Corning has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens Corning is 19.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens Corning will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.93% next year. This indicates that Owens Corning will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

In the past three months, Owens Corning insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by insiders. 91.29% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 8.19% in the coming year, from $8.06 to $8.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is 13.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is 13.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.67. Owens Corning has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

