Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Earnings results for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.70%. The high price target for PEB is $27.00 and the low price target for PEB is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend yield of 0.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.10% next year. This indicates that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

In the past three months, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB



Earnings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is -5.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is -5.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

