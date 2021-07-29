thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Earnings results for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Pegasystems last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pegasystems has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Pegasystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Pegasystems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pegasystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.19%. The high price target for PEGA is $182.00 and the low price target for PEGA is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pegasystems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems has a dividend yield of 0.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pegasystems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

In the past three months, Pegasystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,178,006.00 in company stock. 50.50% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.67% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA



Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is -252.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pegasystems has a P/B Ratio of 19.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

