Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Earnings results for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Perficient last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.6. Perficient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Perficient will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perficient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.69%. The high price target for PRFT is $83.00 and the low price target for PRFT is $65.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perficient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.80, Perficient has a forecasted downside of 14.7% from its current price of $86.51. Perficient has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient does not currently pay a dividend. Perficient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

In the past three months, Perficient insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,100,338.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Perficient is held by insiders. 96.70% of the stock of Perficient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT



Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 15.15% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 81.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 81.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.12. Perficient has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perficient has a P/B Ratio of 7.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here