Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Earnings results for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

PG&E last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year. PG&E has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. PG&E will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8244484”.

Analyst Opinion on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PG&E in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.56%. The high price target for PCG is $16.00 and the low price target for PCG is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PG&E has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.42, PG&E has a forecasted upside of 57.6% from its current price of $9.15. PG&E has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E does not currently pay a dividend. PG&E does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

In the past three months, PG&E insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of PG&E is held by insiders. 70.59% of the stock of PG&E is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PG&E (NYSE:PCG



Earnings for PG&E are expected to grow by 8.91% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of PG&E is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PG&E is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PG&E has a PEG Ratio of 3.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PG&E has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

