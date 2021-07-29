, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Earnings results for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Pilgrim’s Pride last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pilgrim’s Pride has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Pilgrim’s Pride has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Pilgrim’s Pride will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158600”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pilgrim’s Pride in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.91%. The high price target for PPC is $28.00 and the low price target for PPC is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pilgrim’s Pride has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Pilgrim’s Pride has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $22.10. Pilgrim’s Pride has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride does not currently pay a dividend. Pilgrim’s Pride does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Pilgrim’s Pride insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 80.54% of the stock of Pilgrim’s Pride is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 15.93% of the stock of Pilgrim’s Pride is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pilgrim’s Pride are expected to grow by 7.84% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Pilgrim’s Pride is 41.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Pilgrim’s Pride is 41.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 57.45. Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG Ratio of 0.38. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Pilgrim’s Pride has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

