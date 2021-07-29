worth buying post Earnings results? Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Earnings results for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Pinterest last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business earned $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. Pinterest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Pinterest will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinterest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.56%. The high price target for PINS is $107.50 and the low price target for PINS is $28.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pinterest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.91, Pinterest has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $76.65. Pinterest has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Pinterest does not currently pay a dividend. Pinterest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Pinterest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,945,857.00 in company stock. Only 8.45% of the stock of Pinterest is held by insiders. 61.06% of the stock of Pinterest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pinterest are expected to grow by 388.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinterest is -1,277.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pinterest is -1,277.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pinterest has a P/B Ratio of 21.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

