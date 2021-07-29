Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Earnings results for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

PJT Partners last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company earned $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. PJT Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. PJT Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6901007”.

Analyst Opinion on PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PJT Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.38%. The high price target for PJT is $91.00 and the low price target for PJT is $80.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PJT Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.33, PJT Partners has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $75.93. PJT Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PJT Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PJT Partners is 4.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PJT Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.86% next year. This indicates that PJT Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

In the past three months, PJT Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of PJT Partners is held by insiders. 66.79% of the stock of PJT Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT



Earnings for PJT Partners are expected to grow by 11.88% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $5.18 per share. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 15.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of PJT Partners is 15.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. PJT Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

