How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Earnings results for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Power Integrations last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company earned $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. Power Integrations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Power Integrations will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Power Integrations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.10%. The high price target for POWI is $105.00 and the low price target for POWI is $69.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Power Integrations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.20, Power Integrations has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $82.47. Power Integrations has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Power Integrations has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Power Integrations is 42.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Power Integrations will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.24% next year. This indicates that Power Integrations will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

In the past three months, Power Integrations insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $711,698.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Power Integrations is held by insiders. 96.05% of the stock of Power Integrations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI



Earnings for Power Integrations are expected to decrease by -1.90% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Power Integrations is 52.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Power Integrations is 52.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.14. Power Integrations has a P/B Ratio of 6.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

