Earnings and Growth Analysis : PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Earnings results for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

PROG last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company earned $721 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. PROG has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. PROG will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PROG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.39%. The high price target for PRG is $70.00 and the low price target for PRG is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PROG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.60, PROG has a forecasted upside of 33.4% from its current price of $45.43. PROG has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG has a dividend yield of 0.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PROG does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PROG is 2.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PROG will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.04% next year. This indicates that PROG will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PROG (NYSE:PRG)

In the past three months, PROG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.23% of the stock of PROG is held by insiders. 95.57% of the stock of PROG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PROG (NYSE:PRG



Earnings for PROG are expected to grow by 9.95% in the coming year, from $4.02 to $4.42 per share. The P/E ratio of PROG is 10.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of PROG is 10.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. PROG has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PROG has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

