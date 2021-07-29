Earnings and Growth Analysis : Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Earnings results for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Proofpoint last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company earned $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Proofpoint has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Proofpoint has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Proofpoint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.28%. The high price target for PFPT is $190.00 and the low price target for PFPT is $122.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Proofpoint has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.93, Proofpoint has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $174.64. Proofpoint has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint does not currently pay a dividend. Proofpoint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

In the past three months, Proofpoint insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.17% of the stock of Proofpoint is held by insiders. 94.65% of the stock of Proofpoint is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT



Earnings for Proofpoint are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.32) to ($0.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Proofpoint is -74.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Proofpoint is -74.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Proofpoint has a P/B Ratio of 22.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

