Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Prosperity Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Prosperity Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.18%. The high price target for PB is $88.00 and the low price target for PB is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prosperity Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.63, Prosperity Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $68.35. Prosperity Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Prosperity Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prosperity Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 35.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prosperity Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.50% next year. This indicates that Prosperity Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Prosperity Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $77,336.00 in company stock. Only 4.17% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by insiders. 78.12% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -4.28% in the coming year, from $5.61 to $5.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 11.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 11.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Prosperity Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prosperity Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

