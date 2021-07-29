Must-See Earnings Estimates for: QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Earnings results for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

QIAGEN last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. QIAGEN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QIAGEN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.01, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.44%. The high price target for QGEN is $66.00 and the low price target for QGEN is $49.53. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QIAGEN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.01, QIAGEN has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $51.62. QIAGEN has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

QIAGEN does not currently pay a dividend. QIAGEN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, QIAGEN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of QIAGEN is held by insiders. 52.13% of the stock of QIAGEN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for QIAGEN are expected to decrease by -14.81% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of QIAGEN is 26.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of QIAGEN is 26.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. QIAGEN has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. QIAGEN has a P/B Ratio of 4.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

