Must-See Earnings Estimates Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Earnings results for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.01.

Red Rock Resorts last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Red Rock Resorts has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Red Rock Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Red Rock Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157626”.

Analyst Opinion on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Red Rock Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.57%. The high price target for RRR is $48.00 and the low price target for RRR is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Red Rock Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

In the past three months, Red Rock Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.26% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.71% of the stock of Red Rock Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Red Rock Resorts are expected to decrease by -26.53% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is -41.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Red Rock Resorts is -41.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Rock Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 7.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

