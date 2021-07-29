Earnings and Growth Analysis : Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Earnings results for Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Regal Beloit last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm earned $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Beloit has generated $5.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Regal Beloit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Regal Beloit will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158257#”.

Analyst Opinion on Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regal Beloit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.53%. The high price target for RBC is $176.00 and the low price target for RBC is $93.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regal Beloit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.67, Regal Beloit has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $134.22. Regal Beloit has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regal Beloit has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regal Beloit is 22.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regal Beloit will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.26% next year. This indicates that Regal Beloit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

In the past three months, Regal Beloit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,148,379.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Regal Beloit is held by insiders. 94.51% of the stock of Regal Beloit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC



Earnings for Regal Beloit are expected to grow by 10.47% in the coming year, from $7.83 to $8.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Regal Beloit is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Regal Beloit is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. Regal Beloit has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regal Beloit has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

