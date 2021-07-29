Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Earnings results for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Republic Services last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Republic Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Republic Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157446”.

Analyst Opinion on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Republic Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.61, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.11%. The high price target for RSG is $126.00 and the low price target for RSG is $96.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Republic Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.61, Republic Services has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $115.35. Republic Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Republic Services has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Republic Services is 47.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Republic Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.38% next year. This indicates that Republic Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

In the past three months, Republic Services insiders have sold 23,680.30% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,776.00 in company stock and sold $2,562,565.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Republic Services is held by insiders. 57.21% of the stock of Republic Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG



Earnings for Republic Services are expected to grow by 9.64% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Republic Services is 36.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Republic Services is 36.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.44. Republic Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Republic Services has a P/B Ratio of 4.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

