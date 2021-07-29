Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Earnings results for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.6. Retail Opportunity Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Retail Opportunity Investments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3092989”.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.35%. The high price target for ROIC is $18.00 and the low price target for ROIC is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Retail Opportunity Investments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.13, Retail Opportunity Investments has a forecasted downside of 14.4% from its current price of $17.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments pays a meaningful dividend of 2.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Retail Opportunity Investments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 41.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Retail Opportunity Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.51% next year. This indicates that Retail Opportunity Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

In the past three months, Retail Opportunity Investments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $523,500.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Retail Opportunity Investments is held by insiders. 91.63% of the stock of Retail Opportunity Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC



Earnings for Retail Opportunity Investments are expected to grow by 7.07% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 73.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.92. The P/E ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 73.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a PEG Ratio of 8.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Retail Opportunity Investments has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here