thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Earnings results for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Rogers last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220 million. Rogers has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. Rogers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Rogers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $250.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.30%. The high price target for ROG is $260.00 and the low price target for ROG is $240.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $250.00, Rogers has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $201.12. Rogers has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers does not currently pay a dividend. Rogers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

In the past three months, Rogers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $376,749.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Rogers is held by insiders. 95.33% of the stock of Rogers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers (NYSE:ROG



Earnings for Rogers are expected to grow by 13.23% in the coming year, from $7.71 to $8.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 55.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 55.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.14. Rogers has a P/B Ratio of 3.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

