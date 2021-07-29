Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Earnings results for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Royal Dutch Shell last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $59.12 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Royal Dutch Shell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.05%. The high price target for RDS.B is $57.00 and the low price target for RDS.B is $57.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Royal Dutch Shell has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Royal Dutch Shell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

In the past three months, Royal Dutch Shell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Royal Dutch Shell is held by insiders. Only 3.43% of the stock of Royal Dutch Shell is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B



The P/E ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is -9.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Royal Dutch Shell has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

