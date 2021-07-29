Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Earnings results for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.95.

Ryder System last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.1. Ryder System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Ryder System will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryder System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.29%. The high price target for R is $93.00 and the low price target for R is $59.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ryder System has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.29, Ryder System has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $73.90. Ryder System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ryder System has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Ryder System will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.84% next year. This indicates that Ryder System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

In the past three months, Ryder System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,054,634.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Ryder System is held by insiders. 84.49% of the stock of Ryder System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryder System (NYSE:R



Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow by 5.75% in the coming year, from $5.91 to $6.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is 107.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is 107.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 56.52. Ryder System has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here