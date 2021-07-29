Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Earnings results for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Saia last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm earned $484 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Its revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Saia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Saia will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112.

Analyst Opinion on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Saia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.31%. The high price target for SAIA is $295.00 and the low price target for SAIA is $135.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Saia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $223.75, Saia has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $204.70. Saia has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia does not currently pay a dividend. Saia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

In the past three months, Saia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Saia is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA



Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 17.16% in the coming year, from $7.11 to $8.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Saia is 36.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Saia is 36.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.76. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 5.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here