Earnings and Growth Analysis : Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Earnings results for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Sanofi last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanofi has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Sanofi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Sanofi will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanofi in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Sanofi.

Dividend Strength: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi pays a meaningful dividend of 2.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanofi has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sanofi is 40.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sanofi will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.08% next year. This indicates that Sanofi will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

In the past three months, Sanofi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sanofi is held by insiders. Only 7.89% of the stock of Sanofi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY



Earnings for Sanofi are expected to grow by 12.66% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $4.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 18.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Sanofi is 18.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Sanofi has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sanofi has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here