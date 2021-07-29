may delivered a positive earnings surprise Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Earnings results for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Schneider National last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Its revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Schneider National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Schneider National will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720787”.

Analyst Opinion on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schneider National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.03, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.32%. The high price target for SNDR is $32.00 and the low price target for SNDR is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Schneider National has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.24, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.03, Schneider National has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $21.15. Schneider National has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National pays a meaningful dividend of 1.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schneider National has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Schneider National is 22.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schneider National will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.47% next year. This indicates that Schneider National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

In the past three months, Schneider National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 34.55% of the stock of Schneider National is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 26.33% of the stock of Schneider National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR



Earnings for Schneider National are expected to grow by 7.74% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Schneider National is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Schneider National is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.76. Schneider National has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Schneider National has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

