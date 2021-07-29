numbers crunched for you before earnings results Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Earnings results for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Seagen last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business earned $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Seagen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Seagen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.26%. The high price target for SGEN is $254.00 and the low price target for SGEN is $145.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seagen does not currently pay a dividend. Seagen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Seagen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,467,175.00 in company stock. 27.60% of the stock of Seagen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 87.67% of the stock of Seagen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Seagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Seagen is 40.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Seagen is 40.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Seagen has a P/B Ratio of 7.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

