Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Earnings results for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Service Co. International last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Its revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Service Co. International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Service Co. International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158218”.

Analyst Opinion on Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Service Co. International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.84%. The high price target for SCI is $59.00 and the low price target for SCI is $53.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Service Co. International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Service Co. International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Service Co. International is 28.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Service Co. International will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.82% next year. This indicates that Service Co. International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

In the past three months, Service Co. International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,554,659.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by insiders. 83.93% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI



Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -8.65% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $2.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 15.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 15.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 57.45. Service Co. International has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Service Co. International has a P/B Ratio of 5.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

